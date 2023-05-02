What Makes SIP Investment the Best Investment Method?

MF SIPs gather Rs 13,573 crore from investors | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The state of the Indian economy is undergoing a shift, where inflation is making the costs of living skyrocket. At such a time, it is critical for earning professionals to begin saving and investing their hard-earned money in ways that can protect the amount from the effects of inflation.



Investing your money in various financial instruments is wise to ensure financial stability and growth. If you’re looking for an inflation-proof strategy that can help you earn a decent rate of return, now is the time to look into Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). Among various investment options, SIPs have become quite popular in recent years. Even in short term, many people in India are choosing the best SIP plans for a year instead of simply letting the time value of their money reduce. SIPs are a smart and disciplined way of investing in Mutual Funds . This article aims to discuss the benefits of investing in SIPs and why it is considered one of the best investment methods for financial growth.

What are SIPs?

SIPs are a mode of investing in MFs. It is a method of diversifying your portfolio where you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals with a long-term perspective. By investing a fixed amount every month, you can accumulate a significant corpus over time. SIPs are similar to recurring deposits but with the advantage of investing in MFs that have the potential to provide higher returns in the long term. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about SIP investment and why it is one of the best methods of growing your capital.

Why are SIPs the best method of investment?

Disciplined Approach: Investing through SIPs instils a sense of financial discipline as it requires investing a fixed amount at regular intervals. This helps inculcate the habit of saving regularly and reduces the risk of impulsive investments.

Rupee Cost Averaging: SIPs enable investors to take advantage of the rupee-cost averaging method. When you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals, you buy more units when the market is down and fewer units when the market is up. This helps in reducing the average cost of the investment and maximising returns.

Power of Compounding: One of the most significant benefits of investing in SIPs is the advantage of the compounding effect. As you invest regularly, your investment grows and generates returns. The returns are reinvested, which generates more returns. This compounding effect helps in growing your wealth.

Flexibility: SIPs offer a lot of flexibility in terms of investment amount and duration. You can invest as little as Rs 500 per month and choose the investment tenure as per your financial goals.

Diversification: SIPs provide a way to diversify your investment portfolio as they invest in a basket of securities. This helps in reducing the risk associated with investing in a single security and provides an opportunity to participate in different sectors of the economy.

Professional Management: Mutual funds managers are professionals who have the expertise and experience to manage your investments. They conduct extensive research to identify the best investment opportunities and manage your portfolio to maximise returns.

How to invest in SIPs in India:

Choose a Mutual Fund company: The first step is to pick a reliable MF company that is reputable. You can research different companies available in the market and their offerings to find one that suits your investment goals.

KYC registration: Once you have chosen a company, you need to complete your mandatory registration process. Know Your Customer (KYC) is a formality to verify an applicant’s identity and address. You can complete this process online or offline by submitting the required documents.

Select the fund and plan: After completing the KYC registration, you can select the plan you want to invest in. You can compare the performance of different funds and choose the one that aligns with your investment goals.

Choose the SIP date and amount: Now comes the part where you need to select a SIP amount and the date of the recurring payment. You can start investing in SIPs with as little as Rs 500 per month.

Start investing: The final step is to start investing in SIPs. You can set up automatic payments from your bank account to your SIP account, ensuring that your investment is made on the chosen date every month.

Tips for Maximising SIP Investments

While SIP investments are a great way to build long-term wealth, it is crucial to make informed decisions to get best returns. Follow these tips to ensure that you’re on the right side of the market changes.

Choose the Right Fund: It is crucial to select a fund that aligns with your financial goals and risk appetite. Analyse the fund's performance, past returns, and expense ratio before investing.

Stick to Your Investment Plan: It is vital to hang tight once you select an investment strategy and not get swayed by market fluctuations and avoid making emotional decisions.

Increase Investment Amount: As your income grows, you can increase your investment amount in SIPs. This will help you reach your financial goals faster.

Avoid Timing the Market: Trying to time the market is a futile exercise and can lead to losses. Instead, focus on consistent investments and let the power of compounding work.

Conclusion

If you’re an earning individual and wish to invest your savings in an inflation-proof strategy, this is the right place to start. Investing in SIPs allows you to benefit from the potential growth of the market while spreading the risk across various asset classes.

It empowers you to take advantage of market fluctuations and gain higher returns. With regular investments, you can establish a disciplined approach to investing and achieve your financial goals. Don't miss out on the opportunity to build a secure financial future for yourself and your loved ones.