What makes Housing Finance an irresistible theme in the current market?

Most indicators are suggesting that the real estate sector has bottomed out.

Residential Real Estate sales are picking up across all the major centres in India. Affordability is at its best in the past two decades. Current interest rates, below 7%, are at an all-time low. And real estate prices have remained flat over the last five years.

The government stimulus post-Covid-19 has further triggered positive sentiments. The budget is also expected to announce further measures to benefit construction activities.

Over the past five years, the government's role has been crucial to revive the sector. Affordable Housing has been the key growth driver for the industry. A Motilal Oswal report suggests that housing sales in India’s top seven cities have exceeded launches in the last four years. It has resulted in a meaningful decline in inventory overhang.

The government's interest subsidy under PMAY has benefited over 10 lakh families. The developers are also offered a 100% tax deduction on the construction of affordable housing units.. It has helped to deliver over 34 lakh units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.