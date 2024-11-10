 'What Is Essential Is Invisible': Elon Musk Shares A Cryptic Note On Not Wanting To Be US President
Revisiting one of his speeches made during the campaign trail, Musk recently posted a cryptic post on X. In the original video posted on one of the accounts supporting Musk, he is seen saying the following: "I was born in Africa, which is a strange spawn point, so I can't be President."

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

Elon Musk has been catapulted further into the realm of power with the recent victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential elections. And his influence and closeness to power were very much elucidated by a recent report that claimed that Musk was a party to an official call between the US president-elect, Donald Trump and Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I Don't Want To Be President

This has also resulted in a monumental rise in his personal net worth. In addition, his company's stocks have also surged in value significantly, just in the past few days.

Revisiting one of his speeches made during the campaign trail, Musk recently posted a cryptic post on X. In the original video posted on one of the accounts supporting Musk, he is seen saying the following: "I was born in Africa, which is a strange spawn point, so I can't be President."

Here, Musk is referring to the fact that he was born in apartheid South Africa to Errol Musk, a businessman who was once involved in emerald mines.

In the video, posted in October, Musk also added, "But I don't want to be president; I want to build rockets and cars." He further went on to add, "I just love creating technologies that people find useful, so I'm hoping we get Trump elected and I can not be in politics. If America falls, nothing else matters."

Musk's Post

Referring to this video, Musk recently shared another post on X. In this post, the Tesla boss shared an image quote without any comment or caption.

The image read a quote, which said, "Here is my secret. Not a very simple secret. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye."

Rules, As They Are

When it comes to the fundamental rules for the highest office in the largest economy, there are three of them. As per the US Constitution, the person must be at least 35 years of age, be a natural-born US citizen, and have lived in the United States for at least 14 years. This, therefore, makes him ineligible from running for office. In addition, the constitution does not prohibit convicted individuals from holding the office.

