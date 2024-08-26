 What Is BSE SME IPO? Know More About The Little Known 'Index Of Opportunity'
What Is BSE SME IPO? Know More About The Little Known 'Index Of Opportunity'

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, The S&P BSE SME IPO is an index designed to measure the performance of the small and medium enterprises (SME) listed on the BSE SME platform after the completion of their initial public offering (IPO).

Juviraj Anchil
Updated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image

The recent foray of an NCR-based Yamaha bike dealer, Resourceful Automobile Limited, into Dalal Street has garnered some attention. The company's scale and size have made it a topic of discussion in some circles. The entity currently only has a single showroom in the NCR.

The company opened for subscriptions on August 22, 2024, and will close today, August 26, 2024. Later, it is expected to be listed on the S&P BSE SME IPO or simply BSE SME, on August 29.

article-image

Now, although known to some, the BSE SME is in the middle of the monumental indices of Big-cap, Small-Cap and other sectoral indices, including IT, which often go unnoticed.

This is largely because most companies listed on the index are not exactly renowned or known to a larger population.

This index was launched in 2012. The index has become a crucial instrument for the larger businesses that are smaller in size, i.e., the small and medium-scale enterprises.

This index was launched in 2012. The index has become a crucial instrument for the larger businesses that are smaller in size, i.e., the small and medium-scale enterprises.

The BSE SME IPO

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, The S&P BSE SME IPO is an index designed to measure the performance of the small and medium enterprises (SME) listed on the BSE SME platform after the completion of their initial public offering (IPO).

This index was launched in 2012. The index has become a crucial instrument for the larger businesses (that employ more Indians than others) that are smaller in size, i.e., the small and medium-scale enterprises. The index helps bring these small-scale companies to the fore of the capital scene in India.

article-image

Listing a public company allows not only investor traction but also important capital that may not be easily sourced through conventional financial institutions. It also allows companies to enter the competitive market officially and gauge their competitors in a relatively regulated and sophisticated paradigm.

It further lays the path for these listed entities to shape their vision in accordance with the market's requirements.

The viability and intricate usability of the medium (here the index) in bringing about change in the MSME sector, which has been hit by multiple systemic changes recently, is yet to be officially determined.

article-image

As of August 2024, the index has a total of 517 companies listed and a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,77,635.11 crore, raising a total of Rs 185 crore.

In the past 6 months alone, the index has made gains of 79.62 per cent. On Monday, August 26, at 11:06 IST, the S&P BSE SME IPO gained a massive 2.33 per cent or 2,467.04 points, climbing to 1,08,572.04 points.

