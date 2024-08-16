 Sensex Gains Over 1,300 Points; Nifty Up By 1.50 % As Markets Close The Week In Green
On Friday, August 16, the BSE Sensex increased by 1330.96 points or 1.68 per cent, ending the day at 80,484.33. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 364.30 points or 1.51 per cent to close at 24,508.05.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

After a period of visible decline in numbers, the Indian indices appear to be on the path to some normalcy. Major Indian stocks made gains of over 1 per cent on the last trading day of the week, before the weekend.

On Friday, August 16, the BSE Sensex increased by 1330.96 points or 1.68 per cent, ending the day at 80,484.33. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 364.30 points or 1.51 per cent to close at 24,508.05.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in green. The index closed at 50,467.95, increasing by 740.65 or 1.49 per cent. The BSE Sensex also regained momentum and climbed back to the coveted 80K mark.

The markets came to trade after a gap of 1 day, when the markets were shut on August 15.

article-image
Major stocks at BSE

Major stocks at BSE |

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Tech Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra, along with Tata Motors, with gains of over 3 per cent. Policy Bazar made gains of over 7 per cent.

Losers: Among the losers, Ajanata Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and MFSL made losses of over 1 per cent.

Major Adani shares, with the exception of Adani Energy Solutions, had managed to make some recovery

article-image

Asian Markets

The Asian markets recovered and continued with some momentum as the indices closed in green. Japan's Nikkei gained 3.64 per cent or 1,336.03 points, tipping over the 38k mark, closing at 38,062.67.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,678.60, gaining by 2.99 per cent or 77.85 points. Hang Seng also closed with a minor gain in its numbers, closing with a rise of 1.88 per cent or 21.42 points, at 17,430.16.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite ended the day's trade in green. The index gained 0.072 per cent or 2.07 points of its value and closed at 2,879.43. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with gains of 1.99 per cent or 52.73 points, rising to 2,697.23.

