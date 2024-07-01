What Is A FASTag, And How Does It Work? |

FASTag is a modern electronic toll collection system. It has transformed the way automobiles move through toll plazas on Indian roadways. Using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, FASTag allows for automatic toll payments so four-wheelers can drive through without stopping. It is fixed on the vehicle's windscreen and deducts the toll fee immediately from the associated Prepaid or Savings/Current bank account. The two-wheeler does not need to stop at the toll gate.

They are connected to prepaid accounts, offering a smooth, cashless, and efficient toll collection experience. They help reduce traffic, save time, and lower fuel consumption. They improve the driving experience and contribute to sustainability. Moreover, it is accepted all over India and represents a major step forward in road transport infrastructure.

Quick facts about FASTag

● How it works: When a FASTag-equipped vehicle approaches a toll plaza, the scanner recognizes the tag and deducts the toll amount.

● Validity: They have 5 years of validity.

● Recharge: The minimum recharge amount is Rs. 100 and can be done online through net banking, debit card, or UPI.

● Where to buy: They can be purchased from official tag issuers or participating banks.

Benefits of FASTag

The benefits of FASTag are as follows:

● Convenience: They allow vehicles to pass through toll plazas within seconds, reducing travel time. It also helps in saving time by minimizing congestion and long queues at toll booths.

● Environment friendly: There is a shorter wait time at toll plazas. It results in reduced traffic and lower fuel consumption and vehicle emissions. This habit promotes a cleaner environment and contributes to sustainable practices.

● Cashless transaction: They allow cashless payments, eliminating the need to carry cash or worry about exact change. It also leads to less congestion. This benefit also means you can process anytime you want.

● Enhanced user experience: Users receive regular updates, like SMS alerts for toll transactions, etc., to inform them about regular FASTag account status. Users can also make online FASTag recharge through various methods such as credit/debit cards, net banking, and UPI.

● Transparency: Automated toll deduction ensures accurate and consistent toll collection, reducing the possibility of human error and fraud.

They work in the following ways:

After a four-wheeler owner buys a FASTag and attaches it to their vehicle's windshield, they can enjoy smooth, hassle-free driving through all toll plazas on Indian national highways. Here's how it works:

● They are connected to your prepaid account and attached to your vehicle's windshield.

● The FASTag scanner uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to read the tag on your four-wheeler and immediately debit the toll from your associated prepaid account.

● With this technology, your vehicle can pass through the toll gate without stopping; the toll amount is deducted automatically as you drive through.

● The toll amount will be debited from your prepaid FASTag account

● Technical issues: FASTag readers may not read tags easily at toll plazas. It can create delays and even involve physical intervention. Other technical issues include server failures, handheld reader problems, and tags being read twice.

● Network failures: These systems are automated and rely on networks so network server failures can cause issues. It can affect customers and result in financial losses for the government.

● Account linking: The users may need to link their account to a bank account or wallet, which may be a privacy concern for some.

You can manage them online by logging into your account on the official website of the FASTag issuer for your vehicle. You can use your account to check your balance, view your account statement, and track previous payments.

You can also manage your FASTag using the FASTag app. To activate them online using the app, you can:

● Create an account

● Activate NHAI FASTag

● Select an e-commerce site

● Enter your FASTag ID or scan the QR code

● Provide your vehicle details

● Link your bank account or prepaid wallet

You can recharge your FASTag online using a bank's app or website, a third-party wallet, or UPI:

● Bank's app or website: You can recharge your FASTag by logging into the bank’s mobile app. Institutions like ICICI Bank provide seamless FASTag services through their app iMobile Pay. Enter your vehicle number and the amount you want to recharge. You will receive a confirmation text upon successful recharge.

● Third-party wallet: You can recharge your FASTag with any third-party wallet app, which allows you to pay with a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Choose your bank, enter the unique identification number, enter the amount, and proceed with your payment method.

● UPI: You can recharge your FASTag using UPI, which requires you to log into the app, enter the FASTag UPI ID, verify the UPI ID, enter the recharge amount, and enter your PIN. You will receive an SMS confirming the credit to your FASTag wallet.

You can recharge your FASTag account at toll plazas, fuel pumps, parking lots, or bank branches.

FASTags are an easy and convenient way to travel on highways and have helped users and the government in many ways. By automating toll payments, they reduce congestion at toll plazas, save time, and minimise fuel consumption. Additionally, FASTags promote transparency in toll collection and enhance the overall efficiency of highway travel. If you do not have the FASTag installed on your car, it’s time to install it and enjoy the efficient benefits of travelling by four-wheelers. Ensure you have enough balance in your FASTag to avoid inconvenience while travelling.

Embrace this technology to experience smoother, faster, and more efficient journeys on highways.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.