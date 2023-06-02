Westlife Foodworld to install solar rooftop panels to combat climate change by FY24 |

To mark World Environment Day 2023, Westlife Foodworld Ltd., formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd. - owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India will progressively install rooftop solar panels on one-third of its new restaurants in FY24, the company announced today through an exchange filing. This move is part of the company’s goal to increase the use of renewable energy.

Over the past two years, Westlife has successfully diminished its carbon footprint by a significant 16,308 tonnes through the preservation of 19.58 million units of electricity, equivalent to planting approximately 749,086 trees. Westlife's decreased dependence on non-renewable energy sources contributes favorably to its operational effectiveness by conserving electricity and reducing the emission of hundreds of tonnes of CO2. These efforts effectively mitigate climate risks.

“We are committed to a lower carbon footprint, achieved through increased recycling and reuse of materials, use of renewable energy, and reduced consumption. We recognise the critical role that businesses must play in addressing climate change and we are proud to walk the talk. With each step, we are becoming stronger in our fight against climate change. We look forward to continuing our efforts towards a greener future and to serving our customers with delicious and sustainable food,” said Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld.

Westlife’s commitment to sustainability extends to measures that can help conserve resources. The company has eliminated single-use plastics from customer-facing packaging. It is also improving energy efficiency at its existing restaurants with the use of LED and OATS.

Sustainable sourcing is driven by tapping into green-certified ingredients such as UTZ-certified coffee beans, one of the world’s largest sustainable programmes for coffee and cocoa farming. The cooking oil in McDonald’s -West and South- kitchens is converted into biodiesel, as Westlife is known for pioneering the recycling of converted biodiesel in India.

The drive to sustain the environment is not restricted to processes and equipment but has been adopted by Westlife’s employees too. Over 10,000 employees have taken the ‘Lifestyle for the Environment’ Pledge on the MyGov Pledge platform to showcase their commitment to consciously participate in taking up environmental lifestyle and inculcate long-term environment friendly habits. Hundreds of them from 11 cities have taken up beach-cleaning, planting saplings, and raising awareness about water conservation to mirror the company’s focus on green initiatives.