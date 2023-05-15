Westlife Foodworld elevates Amit Jatia as Chairperson and Smita Jatia as Vice Chairperson | Image: Westlife Foodworld (Representative)

Westlife Foodworld Limited owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India - designated Amit Jatia, previously Vice Chairman of Westlife Foodworld, as Chairperson of the company effective today, the company announced through an exchange filing. Along with this transition, Smita Jatia, will now be taking over as Vice Chairperson of the company.

Amit, widely regarded as the country's pioneer of the QSR industry in India, was instrumental in establishing McDonald’s in India in 1996. Since then, he has been an integral part of the QSR industry for over 26 years. Under his leadership, McDonald’s India (West & South) expanded its footprint to over 357 restaurants, launched its in-house specialty coffee chain McCafé, and scaled itself to a food tech company going from strength to strength.

Amit Jatia, Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld said, "I am deeply honoured to accept the appointment as Chairperson of Westlife Foodworld. It has been a privilege for me to lead such a talented and dedicated team of professionals who have built a strong organisation over the years. I am humbled by the trust that the Board of Directors has placed in me, and I am committed to serving the best interests of our shareholders, employees, customers, and communities.

My role will be to ensure that we continue to navigate the opportunities of the rapidly changing global business landscape, through a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence across all facets of our business. At the same time, we shall remain true to the core values that have made our company successful. I look forward to working closely with our Board of Directors, leadership team, and all our employees to achieve our shared vision for the future.”

Smita Jatia, has been elevated to Vice Chairperson of the company, effective today. A business stalwart with over two decades of experience in the QSR industry, Smita was instrumental in the company's growth trajectory, launching innovative formats, and most importantly, reviving the brand during and after COVID. She has been at the forefront of driving the aggressive growth of McDonald’s in the market and establishing it as one of the most loved brands in the country.

Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld said, "I am honoured and excited to accept the position of Vice Chairperson of Westlife Foodworld. The journey to this new role has been remarkable, and I am grateful for the support and encouragement of my colleagues, the Board of Directors, and our stakeholders.

As Vice Chairperson, I am committed to advancing our company’s growth strategy and building on the legacy of the iconic brand. I will leverage my experience to guide our talented team in identifying new opportunities, expanding our reach, and enhancing our value proposition in an ever-changing market. In this new role, I look forward to contributing to Westlife Foodworld’s continued success.”