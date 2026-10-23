 Westlife Foodworld Reports 16% Revenue Increase To ₹747 Crore In Q2 FY27, SSSG Up 10.1%
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Westlife Foodworld Reports 16% Revenue Increase To ₹747 Crore In Q2 FY27, SSSG Up 10.1%

Westlife Foodworld reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹747 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Operating EBITDA grew by 29 per cent to ₹98.1 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Westlife Foodworld Reports 16% Revenue Increase To ₹747 Crore In Q2 FY27, SSSG Up 10.1%
Westlife Foodworld (McDonald's) |

Mumbai: Westlife Foodworld Limited, which operates McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, announced its financial results on 23 October 2026 for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company reported strong growth across its key financial metrics.

Financial Highlights

Revenue from operations increased by 16 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹747 crore. Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) accelerated to 10.1 per cent, driven by a double-digit guest count increase.

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Profitability and Margins

Operating EBITDA grew by 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹98.1 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 13.1 per cent. Cash PAT stood at ₹52.6 crore, resulting in a healthy margin of 7.0 per cent.

Operational Expansion

During the quarter, Westlife Foodworld added 11 new restaurants, bringing its total network to 492 restaurants across 80 cities. The company aims to enhance accessibility and convenience while expanding its footprint in existing and new markets.

Digital Growth

Digital channels contributed more than 75 per cent of sales during the quarter. The McDonald's App ecosystem has surpassed 58 million cumulative downloads, and monthly active users increased to approximately 4.2 million.

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Chairperson's Statement

Amit Jatia, Chairperson of Westlife Foodworld, stated that the quarter's results reflected the strength of the company’s strategy, execution discipline, and the relevance of the McDonald's brand. Jatia added that guest growth, improved profitability, and market expansion positioned the company well to capture future opportunities and strengthen its industry leadership.

Company Milestone

Westlife Foodworld is celebrating 30 years of McDonald's in West and South India. As the company approaches 500 restaurants, it remains focused on driving growth through expanded accessibility and enhanced customer experiences across the region.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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