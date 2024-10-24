 McDonald's Indian Franchise Operator Westlife Shares Fall After E.coli Fiasco In US
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMcDonald's Indian Franchise Operator Westlife Shares Fall After E.coli Fiasco In US

McDonald's Indian Franchise Operator Westlife Shares Fall After E.coli Fiasco In US

As a result of this development, the company even pulled out some of the items that are on the radar of scrutiny. This, however, did not help their cause, at least at the equity markets. The shares of the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange tanked on Wednesday's trade.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

McDonald's, one of the largest fast food chains in the world, with presence across the board, is in the eye of the storm.

E. coli Scare At McDonald's

The E. coli outbreak in 10 US states, with burger joint in the centre of the happenings, has resulted in the death of one person in America, with the whole incident becoming a major reason for concern amongst patrons of the company.

As a result of this development, the company even pulled out some of the items that are on the radar of scrutiny. This, however, did not help their cause, at least at the equity markets. The shares of the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange tanked on Wednesday's trade.

FPJ Shorts
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Candidates In Maharashtra & Jharkhand: Sources
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Candidates In Maharashtra & Jharkhand: Sources
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spied Testing with New Features
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spied Testing with New Features
Premium Plast IPO Day 3: Auto Ancillary's ₹26 Crore Public Issue Subscribed Almost 39 Times; Retail Portion Booked 65x
Premium Plast IPO Day 3: Auto Ancillary's ₹26 Crore Public Issue Subscribed Almost 39 Times; Retail Portion Booked 65x
Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event
Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event
Read Also
Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'
article-image

Westlife Shares Drop

Not just that, the Indian operator of the McDonald's franchise, Westlife Foodworld Ltd., also appears to be swept with the current of concern. Westlife's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants in Western and Southern India.

In addition to the E.coli fiasco, Westlife is also gearing up for its quarterly results for the recently concluded quarter.

At the time of writing, the shares of Westlife dipped by 1.85 per cent or Rs 15.25. The share opened at Rs 826.00 before dropping to Rs 810.10 per share.

Read Also
114 Companies To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings, Including ACC, United Breweries, & IndusInd Bank
article-image

McDonald's In Crisis

Facing stiff competition from other competitors, McDonald's only hit itself in the foot, further exacerbating its status by getting involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict, which led to many of its customers boycotting the company altogether in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The closure of the company in Russia, a major market in Europe, after the Russian invasion did not do the American giant any good.

Amidst all these developments, the recent health scare has sunk the company into a quagmire.

On Wednesday, October 24, the shares of McDonald's Corp. dropped by a mammoth 5.12 per cent or USD 16.12, dropping below the USD 300 mark. The shares closed at the price of USD 298.57 per share.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spied Testing with New Features

Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spied Testing with New Features

Premium Plast IPO Day 3: Auto Ancillary's ₹26 Crore Public Issue Subscribed Almost 39 Times;...

Premium Plast IPO Day 3: Auto Ancillary's ₹26 Crore Public Issue Subscribed Almost 39 Times;...

McDonald's Indian Franchise Operator Westlife Shares Fall After E.coli Fiasco In US

McDonald's Indian Franchise Operator Westlife Shares Fall After E.coli Fiasco In US

Mankind Pharma Completes ₹13,768 Crore BSV Acquisition

Mankind Pharma Completes ₹13,768 Crore BSV Acquisition

114 Companies To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings, Including ACC, United Breweries, & IndusInd Bank

114 Companies To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings, Including ACC, United Breweries, & IndusInd Bank