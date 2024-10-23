Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'

Bill Gates | Instagram

With just under a fortnight to go before the all-important US presidential election that is slated to happen next month, the campaigns are reaching crescendo.

Bill Gates Donates USD 50 Million

According to reports from some publications, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, has joined the ranks of high-profile names pledging their support. In Gates' case, the former richest person in the world has espoused Democratic nominee and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

And its not just words; Gates reportedly has donated a mammoth amount of USD 50 million into the campaign.

Concern Over Donald Trump

In addition to that, it is being claimed that Gates' has expressed his concern over Donald Trump and the possibilities in store if he were to be sworn in as the US president for a second term.

When it comes to the campaigns led by Donald Trump (Republican) and Kamala Harris (Democratic), they have only intensified, and big names joining the campaign only adds to the spectacle that the election has become.

While Trump has the side of Elon Musk and the crypto entourage, Harris got the support of many popular faces, including Shark Tank Judge Mark Cuban, who has been ardently rooting for the former California attorney.

Watch live as I rally voters in La Crosse, Wisconsin with @MCuban. https://t.co/GrHrdHbOfR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2024

The Game Of Donations

Bill Gates' donation to Harris comes just days after Elon Musk donated USD 75 million to Donald Trump's team.

Bill Gates currently stands 13th on the list of the richest people in the world. Gates has a net worth of USD 105 billion. Elon Musk meanwhile continues to be the richest person in the world with a net worth twice the size of Gates, at USD 249 billion, as per Forbes.

The US general elections or US presidential election, as per tradition, come to pass on the first Tuesday of November, every four years. This year, this election would come to pass on Tuesday, November 5. The time required to declare the final result may take more than a day, depending upon how tight the election is.