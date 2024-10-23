 Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'

Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, has joined the ranks of high-profile names pledging their support. In Gates' case, the former richest person in the world has espoused Democratic nominee and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Bill Gates | Instagram

With just under a fortnight to go before the all-important US presidential election that is slated to happen next month, the campaigns are reaching crescendo.

Bill Gates Donates USD 50 Million

According to reports from some publications, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, has joined the ranks of high-profile names pledging their support. In Gates' case, the former richest person in the world has espoused Democratic nominee and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

And its not just words; Gates reportedly has donated a mammoth amount of USD 50 million into the campaign.

FPJ Shorts
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza
Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React
Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing, Case For Unccounted Assets Filed
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing, Case For Unccounted Assets Filed
Read Also
Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe
article-image

Concern Over Donald Trump

In addition to that, it is being claimed that Gates' has expressed his concern over Donald Trump and the possibilities in store if he were to be sworn in as the US president for a second term.

When it comes to the campaigns led by Donald Trump (Republican) and Kamala Harris (Democratic), they have only intensified, and big names joining the campaign only adds to the spectacle that the election has become.

While Trump has the side of Elon Musk and the crypto entourage, Harris got the support of many popular faces, including Shark Tank Judge Mark Cuban, who has been ardently rooting for the former California attorney.

Read Also
'College Is Overrated': Elon Musk Sparks Debate On Traditional Education; Advocates For...
article-image

The Game Of Donations

Bill Gates' donation to Harris comes just days after Elon Musk donated USD 75 million to Donald Trump's team.

Read Also
'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters...
article-image

Bill Gates currently stands 13th on the list of the richest people in the world. Gates has a net worth of USD 105 billion. Elon Musk meanwhile continues to be the richest person in the world with a net worth twice the size of Gates, at USD 249 billion, as per Forbes.

The US general elections or US presidential election, as per tradition, come to pass on the first Tuesday of November, every four years. This year, this election would come to pass on Tuesday, November 5. The time required to declare the final result may take more than a day, depending upon how tight the election is.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

For Your Sunny Days: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Convertible

For Your Sunny Days: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Convertible

Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React

Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React

Lakhya Powertech IPO: Engineering Consultant's Shares Debuts On NSE With 90% Premium

Lakhya Powertech IPO: Engineering Consultant's Shares Debuts On NSE With 90% Premium

How Can a Mortgage Loan Empower Your Business Growth?

How Can a Mortgage Loan Empower Your Business Growth?

Bajaj Finance Shares Surge Over 6% After Posting 13% Rise In Q2FY25 Net Profit

Bajaj Finance Shares Surge Over 6% After Posting 13% Rise In Q2FY25 Net Profit