114 Companies To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings, Including ACC, United Breweries, & United Breweries

The earnings season started from last week in september, and till now an array of companies have already disclosed their financial results for the quarter ended on september 30.

The financial results for the quarter ending September 2024 will be announced on Thursday by a number of companies, including the home loan provider PNB Housing Finance, the food processing company Patanjali Foods, the cement manufacturer ACC, the lubricant manufacturer Castrol India, the power generation major NTPC, the diversified FMCG company ITC, and the private lender IndusInd Bank.

The following companies will also release their most recent July-September quarter results, including the city gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas, beverage company United Breweries, FMCG arm of the Adani Group, the Adani Wilmar, pharmaceutical company Glenmark Life Sciences, and Godrej Group's consumer goods arm, Godrej Consumer Products.

All companies declaring earnings

Aarti Drugs Ltd.

ACC Ltd.

Alldigi Tech Ltd.

Alphalogic Industries Ltd.

Apcotex Industries Ltd.

Arunis Abode Ltd.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd.

Banaras Beads Ltd.

Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

Birla Cable Ltd.

Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd.

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Castrol India Ltd.

Chalet Hotels Ltd.

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.

Cie Automotive India Ltd.

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd.

CSB Bank Ltd.

Cyient Limited

DCB Bank Limited

De Nora India Ltd.

Digicontent Ltd.

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.

EFC (I) Ltd.

Everlon Financials Ltd.

Fervent Synergies Ltd.

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.

G.G. Automotive Gears Ltd.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.

Gravity (India) Ltd.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Indoco Remedies Ltd.

Indusind Bank Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd.

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.

JSW Energy Ltd.

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd.

Kenvi Jewels Ltd.

Krishna Ventures Limited

Laurus Labs Ltd.

Le Lavoir Ltd.

Lt Foods Ltd.

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd.

Manba Finance Ltd.

Martin Burn Ltd.

Max India Ltd.

Menon Bearings Ltd.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Modella Woollens Ltd.

Moschip Technologies Ltd.

NACL Industries Ltd.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

NTPC Ltd.

Nureca Ltd.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd.

Patanjali Foods Ltd.

Pecos Hotels And Pubs Ltd.

Petronet LNG Ltd.

PNB Gilts Ltd.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Purity Flex Pack Ltd.

Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Music Broadcast Ltd.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Rane (Madras) Ltd.

R R Kabel Ltd.

Sanghi Industries Ltd.

Shilchar Technologies Ltd.

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd.

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Transport Corporation Of India Ltd.

Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd.

Tilak Ventures Ltd.

Timex Group India Ltd.

Forbes Precision Tools And Machine Parts Ltd.

Triveni Glass Ltd.

Trustwave Securities Ltd.

T T Ltd.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

United Breweries Ltd.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

V2 Retail Ltd.

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd.

Vivanta Industries Ltd.

Veeram Securities Ltd.

VST Industries Ltd.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd.

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd.

Zenith Health Care Ltd.

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.

Godrej properties Q2 FY25

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group, announced on Wednesday that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending in September increased fivefold to Rs 335.21 crore due to higher revenue. Its net profit for the previous year was Rs 66.80 crore.

During the second quarter of this fiscal year, total income more than doubled to Rs 1,346.54 crore from Rs 605.11 crore during the same period last year, according to the exchange filing of the company.

The shares of the Godrej Company went on to touch the day high level of Rs 3,012.95 per share on the NSE after hitting the opening bell at Rs 2,906.70 per share.

The stock has recorded an all-time high level of Rs 3,402.70 per share, which is also the 52-week high level.