Westlife Foods Sinks More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 FY25 Earnings Shows Net Profit Decimates By 98.5%

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

McDonald's master franchise holding company India, The Westlife Foodworld, declined almost 5 per cent on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after the company declared their earnings report for Q2 FY25 and revealed that net profit for the quarter under review decimated by 98.5 per cent.

The shares of Westlife Food World hit the opening bell at Rs 799.95 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange); the stock went on to touch the day low of Rs 752.05 per share on the Indian Stock Exchanges.

The shares of Westlife Foodworld have recorded an all time high level of Rs 1,024.95 per share and a 52 week high level of Rs 957.00 per share on the Indian bourses. The shares were currently trading around Rs 763.80 per share on the Indian Stock Market.

Westlife Foodworld Q2 FY25

Higher expenses and a slow in-store business caused Westlife Foodworld Ltd., the owner-operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, to report a 98.4 per cent drop in consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter ended September 2024 at Rs 35.78 lakh, on Thursday.

PAT Q2 FY25

According to a regulatory filing by Westlife Foodworld Ltd (WFL), the company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 22.37 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA Q2 FY25

For the quarter, the company's operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 20.7 per cent year over year to Rs 79 crore.

Operating EBITDA decreased from 16.2 per cent to 12.8 per cent during the same period last year. In the meantime, the net profit margin decreased even more, from 3.6 per cent to 0.1 per cent during the same time last year.

Total expense

At Rs 623.77 crore, the total expenses were higher than Rs 587.82 crore during the same period last year.