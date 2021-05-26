Western & Central Railway GM administers Anti-Terrorism Day pledge

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western & Central Railway administered anti-terrorism day pledge to the Principal Heads of Departments, officers and staff through video link on the occasion of anti-terrorism day on May 21, 2021. Kansal administered the pledge to solemnly affirm to oppose with strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. To uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values and to have abiding faith in the country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance.