WRWWO President, Tanuja Kansal awards ₹50K to nurses at WR’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) has always come forward to provide help and care to railwaymen & their families. It has continued to work relentlessly and has dedicated itself towards multifarious welfare activities. This organization has always held aloft the banner of such benevolent gestures, with Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO leading it from the forefront, whole heartedly and with great devotion. In continuation to this, Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) in appreciation of the selfless work rendered by the nursing fraternity, specially during the trying & testing times of COVID19, awarded the nurses at Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital an award of Rs 50000/- as a token of appreciation.