Western Railway runs 25 Oxygen Express trains to serve the nation

Keeping in pace with Indian Railways efforts of running Oxygen Express trains to various states across the country, Western Railway has run 25 Oxygen Expresses carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) thereby strengthening the united fight against COVID-19 and for bringing relief to the COVID patients and their families.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, till now Western Railway has run 25 Oxygen Express trains & transported approx. 2297 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). These trains are given top priority and are run with all safety measures, being a cryogenic cargo. As a result, these trains are being run at an average speed of about 55 kmph by providing a through corridor, so that they could reach the destination within the shortest possible time. Out of the 25 Oxygen Express trains, 23 were Oxygen Tanker trains (Ro – Ro services) consisting of 112 tankers while the other two were Oxygen Containers (8 nos.) which carried 133 tonnes of LMO. It has provided relief to the states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The loco pilots of Western Railway who manned these trains & staff havetaken pride to undertake this call of duty in the service of the nation in such trying times.