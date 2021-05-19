Western Railway's active participation in the fight against Corona

During this difficult and challenging times faced by the country owing to the ongoing COVID situation, Western Railway is extending all possible help in the service of humanity, especially to the states served by Western Railway viz. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh by providing isolation coaches for assistance in care and treatment of COVID 19 patients. In this direction, Isolation coaches have been made available by Western Railway at Nandurbar and Palghar stations in Maharashtra, Sabarmati and Chandlodiya stations in Gujarat as well as Tihi station near Indore in Madhya Pradesh as per the requirement of the State Government.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a total of 386 isolation coaches have been prepared by Western Railway out of which 128 isolation coaches are available in Mumbai Division. Recently, as per the demand from District Administration, a 21-coach rake has been made available at PF No. 3 of Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, in which the patients brought by the district administration will be kept in isolation for treatment. These coaches were inspected on May 3, 2021 by the officials of the district administration. These coaches have been fully readied by Western Railway and the state government will be able to admit patients in the coming days.