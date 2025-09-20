Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended 19th Sep’25

File Image |

It was a big week for the markets as the Fed decision outcome is now out of the way with 25bps cut but what’s next is the big question because 25bps rate cut was expected and it was already priced in but there is some debate about how many more ahead and more importantly how many more ahead in 2026 because the dot plot shows only one rate cut. The rate cut announced is likely to infuse money from the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in the Indian Market.

Another interesting part is that in the month of September, the Indian equity markets have been a relative outperformer which hasn’t been the case for a long time. This is something we highlighted in our earlier communication as well that our markets should do well because despite the tariff announcement, the world market traded at higher levels and it was only the Indian Market that witnessed underperformance. Historical data also suggested Indian Markets more or less move parallelly with global markets and thus Indian Markets to follow the suit.

If we analyse market performance and what’s the driving force behind it then the benchmark Nifty is up 12 out of the last 15 sessions and from the recent swing low, it's up close to 900 points so we had a good run. The return of institutions buying and covering of short positions supported by positive domestic developments like GST reforms have actually helped which is a positive sign. Remember the short position in the contract has come down to 86% vs peak of 92.60% - the highest that we have ever seen.

We also had media reports indicating that the US might roll back 25% tariffs starting in November. Additionally the tariffs might come down to just 10-12%. Though this is positive news, markets traded Friday’s session in the red and we believe that the timeline for the above tariff issue to resolve is 8-10 weeks hence there would be uncertainty during this period. As markets hate uncertainty and with the kind of run witnessed so far, certain pull back is normal.

However implementation of GST 2.0 and US President’s reaffirmation of strong ties with India amid ongoing trade discussions are seen as positive triggers from the medium to longer term horizon. With this let me present to you our weekly market review.

How Did the Markets Fare Last Week?

On a weekly basis ended on Friday, the Indian benchmark indices ended in green. Sensex and Nifty were up 0.8% each while Midcaps were up close to 1.5% during the week.

What Might Keep the Markets Busy Into the Next Week?

The coming week will be important from both domestic and global markets as we have important data releases. On the domestic front; we have Bank Loan Growth, FX Reserves, HSBC Composite/Manufacturing/Services PMI while globally we have Fed Official’s Speech, S&P Global Manufacturing/Composite PMI, GDP data for Q2, Initial Jobless Claims, Core Personal Consumption Expenditure etc among other data releases.

Apart from this with new GST rates starting from 22nd September, the initial buying habit/ pent-up demand ahead of festive season will be closely monitored as this will likely drive market sentiments. Progress towards trade trade talks between India-US and any commentary will also keep markets busy. Lastly, foreign institution buying and their short covering will also be important to track in the near term.

Crude and FII Flows

Brent Crude Oil Prices edged higher at $68/bbl as the market focused on supply risks with Ukraine continuing to attack Russian oil infrastructure, disrupting the country's exports. On the other hand, though we have seen FIIs buying in some sessions, they continue to remain Net Sellers for the week.

Sector in Focus

Realty, PSU Banks & IT remained in focus during the week.

Stocks That Remained in Focus During The Week

Adani Group Stocks:

Adani Group stocks were in focus after SEBI had cleared Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani, and Adani Group firms—Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power, and Adani Enterprises—of all Hindenburg allegations. The regulator found no evidence of insider trading, market manipulation, or shareholding violations under the SEBI Act.

Allied Blenders:

ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd., the luxury arm of Allied Blenders and Distillers, has launched its premium spirits at the Duty-Free Travel Retail in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. This marks its entry into airport retail, with plans to expand soon to Delhi and Mumbai airports.

Metropolis Healthcare:

Metropolis Healthcare, led by Ameera Shah, has completed its fourth acquisition in 10 months by acquiring Ambika Pathology Laboratory in Kolhapur. Founded by Dr. R.S. Patil, the NABL-accredited lab is a leading diagnostic provider in the region. It will be developed into a mini regional reference lab, offering 4,000+ advanced diagnostics to Kolhapur and nearby Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, strengthening Metropolis’ regional presence.

MOIL:

MOIL achieved a major milestone by exporting its first 54,600-tonne shipment of low-grade manganese ore to Indonesia from Visakhapatnam. Appointed as a State Trading Enterprise (STE) by the Government of India, MOIL will now handle all exports of manganese ore below 46% Mn grade, boosting India's global trade presence and foreign earnings.

Railtel:

RailTel Corporation has received the work order from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) for Supply and Installation of Smart Classrooms/KBGVs in Bihar amounting to Rs 105.74 crore (Including Tax). The time period to complete the project is by 14th January 2026.

Colab Platforms:

Colab Platforms has entered the drone technology sector through a nonbinding MoU with RRP Drones Innovation Pvt Ltd. The partnership plans to create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop and deploy AI-powered autonomous drones for sectors like border security, law enforcement, industry, agriculture, and environmental protection. India’s drone market is projected to reach ₹1.95 lakh crore by 2030, driven by government support and adoption across sectors.

Angel One:

With respect to in-principle approval granted by the Board on 23rd July 2025, to incorporate an associate company in collaboration with LivWell Holding Company Pte. the company has incorporated in the name of “ANGEL ONE LIVWELL LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED” on 11th September 2025 with an investment of Rs 1.04 billion. The proposed investment will enable them to expand its presence in the broader financial services ecosystem, complementing its existing business and driving long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Quality Power:

Quality Power Electrical Equipments has received a purchase order for the supply of reactors for the STATCOM Project. The total value of the order is approximately Rs 11.5 crore (Excluding taxes). This is the single large order in the domestic market and the timeline to execute the same is within 12 months.

Krystal Integrated Services:

Krystal Integrated Services has secured a significant three-year contract valued at approx Rs 168 crore by the Director of Medical Education (DME), Government of Andhra Pradesh. Under this agreement, Krystal will deploy trained housekeeping personnel, modern cleaning equipment, and technology-enabled processes to ensure high standards of hygiene and cleanliness in critical healthcare environments. The scope includes general and specialized sanitation services at government hospitals, medical colleges, hostels, and associated healthcare institutions across the Zone.

Ethos:

Ethos Limited has opened a new exclusive Ethos Watch Boutique at Nexus Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi. This launch strengthens its luxury brand portfolio and presence in a key retail market. The boutique aims to bring top global watch brands closer to Indian customers, aligning with Ethos’ vision of delivering premium luxury experiences.

Closing Thoughts

Conviction is the key!