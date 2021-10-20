Wealth-tech firm Fisdom launches stockbroking services; check here for details

Fisdom, a wealth-tech company, has announced the launch of stock broking services to its customers. The new venture will offer a comprehensive product suite to the customers including Equity, Derivatives, IPOs, FPOs, Buybacks, Sovereign Gold Bonds, NCDs, Currencies and ETFs, it said in a press release.

How it works

Customers will be able to use Fisdom’s robust digital platform – mobile apps, web, and terminal to access the stock broking product suite.

It will also offer call-n-trade facility and dedicated dealing desks for its Private Wealth customers.

The users will have access to robust research coverage on over 3,500 individual scrips along with proprietary screeners and tools, which will enable users to make informed investment decisions.

Fisdom’s stock investing product will include several features such as Watchlist with Action List (‘Don’t miss’ alerts), Instant Order Margin Calculator, Best in class Option Chain View, Voice Search, Interface of watchlist and Portfolio for real time tracking, Advanced Charting tools and others.

Fisdom offers a competitive flat fee per trade structure for investors and a subscription plan for traders for unlimited trading, the press release added.

Fisdom will offer all its customers to be the brand ambassador / partners / associates and reward them for each referral via “Customers get Customers” referral program.

New appoitnments

To spearhead the stock broking business, the company has elevated Rakesh Singh to be the CEO of the broking business. Singh joined Fisdom in 2018 and was heading sales and distribution. Earlier, Singh has had leadership stints with several leading Indian and global financial institutions.

Subramanya SV, Co-Founder & CEO, Fisdom said, “With this new service, we aim to provide best-in-class investment experience to all our customers through a complete and customized product stack.”

Rakesh Singh, CEO, Fisdom Broking said, “I am confident that our comprehensive product suite, competitive pricing along with robust research will help Fisdom establish as a preferred platform for investors as well as power traders.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:44 PM IST