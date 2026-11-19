IPO |

Mumbai: Watrana Rentals Limited's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹120.10 crore through a fresh issue of shares, with the price band fixed at ₹232 to ₹245 per equity share.

The SME IPO will close on November 23, 2026, and the company's shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Watrana Rentals IPO Details

The public issue comprises up to 49.02 lakh fresh equity shares. Investors can apply in lots of 600 shares, translating into a minimum bid value of ₹1.47 lakh at the upper price band, before applicable charges.

Anchor investor bidding took place on November 18, ahead of the public subscription window. The issue includes a market maker reservation of 2.52 lakh shares and an anchor investor allocation of up to 9.36 lakh shares.

Additionally, 13.86 lakh shares are earmarked for qualified institutional buyers, while non-institutional and individual investors have minimum allocations of 6.98 lakh and 16.29 lakh shares, respectively.

How Will IPO Proceeds Be Used?

Watrana Rentals plans to utilise the IPO proceeds primarily to expand its equipment rental operations and strengthen its asset base.

The company has allocated ₹65.02 crore towards purchasing Material Handling Equipment (MHE), ₹14.58 crore for Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), and ₹18.52 crore for batteries. The remaining funds will support general corporate requirements.

Company Business And Operations

Established in 2019, Watrana Rentals provides equipment rental services to automotive, logistics, warehousing, manufacturing and other industrial sectors. As of June 30, 2026, the company operated an owned fleet of 2,679 equipment units across more than 500 rental sites in 24 Indian states.

Its portfolio includes forklifts, reach trucks, pallet trucks, stackers and specialised industrial equipment. Oneview Corporate Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar to the issue.

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