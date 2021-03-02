Watch 'The Future of Banking' session: Former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya to speak today at 10 am

In a five-part webinar series organised by the Free Press Journal, Professor Viral Acharya, former RBI deputy governor will deliver a keynote address. He will commence the series with his session today at 10 am.
Other than the theme of the session, he will be seen talking about his recently launched book ‘Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India’
Watch the session below:
If you have not registered, but would like to ask some questions to Acharya during the live session, you can post your questions on Youtube chat.
About Acharya
He is the C.V. Starr Professor of Economics in the Department of Finance at New York University Stern School of Business (NYU-Stern) and an Academic Advisor to the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia.
He was a Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from January 2017 to July 2019 in charge of Monetary Policy, Financial Markets, Financial Stability, and Research.
He is a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) in Corporate Finance, a Research Affiliate at the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), and Research Associate of the European Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI).
