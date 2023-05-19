Watch: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi says Adani emerged unscathed in SC panel report on Hindenburg's allegations

Till January 24, the Adani Group was zooming ahead towards expansion, major deals and bagging infrastructure projects, after its meteoric rise in five years. But then the Hindenburg Research report struck with serious allegations of the biggest corporate fraud ever pulled off by the company, and the conglomerate's value plummeted by $140 billion within months.

After a stock market rout, the Supreme Court appointed a panel of experts to probe Hindenburg's claims, and it has now said that there was evidence of regulatory failure around allegations of price manipulation.

#WATCH | "The report has found that there is no stock price manipulation by Adani Group and no violation of related party transaction," says senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on SC panel report on Adani group after Hindenburg row pic.twitter.com/iSejU1zT3b — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

Former AG voices support for Adani

Senior advocate and former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who has been vocal on the entire fiasco, has also expressed relief that Adani has emerged unscathed.

Speaking to the media, Rohatgi said that the SC panel hadn't found any evidence of price manipulation against the Adani Group.

What the report says

Although the Securities and Exchange Board of India has sought additional time to complete its own investigation, the panel said that SEBI data so far shows no evident pattern of stock manipulation.

It also asked the regulator to complete its probe in the matter soon, and pointed out that Adani deployed measures to safeguard investors from volatility caused by the Hindenburg report.

Rohatgi also hit out at Hindenburg Research, calling its report motivated, and added that it is their job to create a crisis and short stocks.

He also went on to say that the prices of Adani stocks are stable according to the report, which indicates investor confidence in the firm.