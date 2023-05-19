SC Panel Report on Adani: "Can't conclude that there's regulatory failure on price manipulation allegation" | File

The Supreme Court Panel Report on Adani group was made public on Friday. The report stated that at this stage it is not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on price manipulation allegations.

The report also noted that the Indian markets as a whole were not very volatile after the release of the report on January 24. It further added that according to the empirical data the retail investors exposure to Adani increased after the report was released.

This is a breaking story. More updates expected.