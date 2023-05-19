 SC Panel Report on Adani: "Can't conclude that there's regulatory failure on price manipulation allegation"
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSC Panel Report on Adani: "Can't conclude that there's regulatory failure on price manipulation allegation"

SC Panel Report on Adani: "Can't conclude that there's regulatory failure on price manipulation allegation"

The report also noted that the Indian markets as a whole were not very volatile after the release of the report on January 24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
SC Panel Report on Adani: "Can't conclude that there's regulatory failure on price manipulation allegation" | File

The Supreme Court Panel Report on Adani group was made public on Friday. The report stated that at this stage it is not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on price manipulation allegations.

The report also noted that the Indian markets as a whole were not very volatile after the release of the report on January 24. It further added that according to the empirical data the retail investors exposure to Adani increased after the report was released.

This is a breaking story. More updates expected.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Panel Report on Adani: "Can't conclude that there's regulatory failure on price manipulation...

SC Panel Report on Adani:

Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan: 'Father breaks down'

Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan: 'Father breaks down'

GAIL reports highest ever Annual Revenue of ₹1,44,302 crore (up 57%) for FY23

GAIL reports highest ever Annual Revenue of ₹1,44,302 crore (up 57%) for FY23

REC records highest ever quarterly profit of ₹3,001 crore

REC records highest ever quarterly profit of ₹3,001 crore

Is Twitter the new Netflix? Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos

Is Twitter the new Netflix? Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos