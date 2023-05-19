SC Panel Report on Adani:

The Supreme Court Panel Report on Adani group was made public on Friday. The report stated that at this stage it is not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on price manipulation allegations.
The report also noted that the Indian markets as a whole were not very volatile after the release of the report on January 24. It further added that according to the empirical data the retail investors exposure to Adani increased after the report was released.
This is a breaking story. More updates expected.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)