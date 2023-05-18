 Adani Group's NDTV to launch 9 new channels in different languages
The media firm said it will duly intimate the stock exchanges on the launch date of the said channels after receiving approval from the Ministry.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Adani Group's NDTV to launch 9 new channels in different languages | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The board of directors of Media firm New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) on Wednesday approved a proposal to seek permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the launch of nine news channels in different Indian languages in phases, the company announced through an exchange filing.

NDTV earnings

NDTV on May 1 reported a net profit of Rs 59 lakh for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, with a drop of 97.5 per cent. The firm had a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The firm said its revenue from operations dropped 35.5 per cent to Rs 66.96 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 103.8 crore in the year-ago period.

NDTV's external borrowing falls to Rs 3 crore

According to the statement from the media firm, NDTV reduced the external borrowings, to Rs 3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 9 crore last year. The cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 103.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, against Rs. 116.4 crore last year.

After ANI, NDTV's Twitter handle locked, channel says it is working with Twitter to resolve issue
Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani, in the statement said, "The Adani Group is privileged to further bolster NDTV with world-class infrastructure and talent and transform NDTV into a thriving multi-platform global news organization."

"One of the first things we plan to do is to strengthen and invest in the NDTV newsroom to be a multi-faceted multi-media digital platform... We will deliver news that really adds value to the lives of Indian citizens and those interested in India," said Sanjay Pugalia, Chief Executive Officer, AMG Media Networks.

NDTV shares

The shares of NDTV on Thursday at 11:46 am were at Rs 172.70, down by 0.17 per cent.

With inputs from Agencies

