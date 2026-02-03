 IREF Welcomes US Tariff Cut On Indian Goods To 18% From 25%, Expects Boost In Rice Exports, Price Parity With Thailand & Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIREF Welcomes US Tariff Cut On Indian Goods To 18% From 25%, Expects Boost In Rice Exports, Price Parity With Thailand & Pakistan

IREF Welcomes US Tariff Cut On Indian Goods To 18% From 25%, Expects Boost In Rice Exports, Price Parity With Thailand & Pakistan

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation hailed the US decision to reduce import tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from 25 percent, restoring price parity with competitors like Thailand and Pakistan (around 19 percent). The move is expected to significantly enhance competitiveness, increase shipment volumes to a key high-value market, and drive stronger demand for Indian rice.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) on Tuesday expressed optimism over a proposed reduction in United States import tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, down from the earlier 25 per cent. The federation expects this move to restore price parity with competing nations and significantly boost shipment volumes. According to IREF National President Prem Garg, the revised tariff structure would place India on a par with competitors like Thailand and Pakistan, which currently face duties of approximately 19 per cent.

"The move to lower tariffs from the earlier 25 per cent to 18 per cent is a significant victory for price parity. This effectively neutralised the duty disadvantage we faced against competitors like Thailand and Pakistan. " Indian rice can now compete on a level playing field in one of our most high-value markets," exporter RiceVilla Group's CEO Suraj Agarwal said. The industry is also hopeful that a potential penalty related to India's purchase of Russian oil be waived by US authorities.

Read Also
Civil Unrest In Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Exports, Causes Sharp Domestic Price Drop & Payment...
article-image

"The federation welcomes this move, as tariff parity is expected to translate into improved competitiveness and stronger demand in key markets," Garg said. He said the development comes as India enters the season with a record rice production of approximately 149 million metric tonnes. The IREF noted that Indian agri-products have shown remarkable resilience; for instance, rice exports to the US rose even when duties were previously hiked from 10 per cent to 50 per cent.

From April to November 2025, Basmati exports reached 1,99,558 tonnes valued at Rs 1,749.17 crore, while non-basmati shipments stood at 40,960 tonnes, worth Rs 284.12 crore. The IREF further clarified that it does not anticipate disruptions in trade with Iran, despite questions regarding additional tariffs linked to that corridor. "Based on current visibility, IREF expects continuity in export flows," a statement said.

FPJ Shorts
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50
About Anurag Thakur's Viral Louis Vuitton Belt From Lok Sabha: Does It Cost ₹1 Lakh?
About Anurag Thakur's Viral Louis Vuitton Belt From Lok Sabha: Does It Cost ₹1 Lakh?
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
India-US Trade Deal: Jefferies Report Highlights, Adani Group Seen As Biggest Beneficiary
India-US Trade Deal: Jefferies Report Highlights, Adani Group Seen As Biggest Beneficiary

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AWL Agri Business Q3 Net Profit Rises 10% QoQ To ₹269 Crore, Revenue Climbs 5.7% To ₹18,603...
AWL Agri Business Q3 Net Profit Rises 10% QoQ To ₹269 Crore, Revenue Climbs 5.7% To ₹18,603...
India-US Trade Deal: Jefferies Report Highlights, Adani Group Seen As Biggest Beneficiary
India-US Trade Deal: Jefferies Report Highlights, Adani Group Seen As Biggest Beneficiary
IREF Welcomes US Tariff Cut On Indian Goods To 18% From 25%, Expects Boost In Rice Exports, Price...
IREF Welcomes US Tariff Cut On Indian Goods To 18% From 25%, Expects Boost In Rice Exports, Price...
Adani Group Stocks Surge On India-US Trade Deal, Adani Enterprises Hits 10% Upper Circuit
Adani Group Stocks Surge On India-US Trade Deal, Adani Enterprises Hits 10% Upper Circuit
Advent International To Invest ₹2,750 Crore For 14.3% Stake In Aditya Birla Housing Finance,...
Advent International To Invest ₹2,750 Crore For 14.3% Stake In Aditya Birla Housing Finance,...