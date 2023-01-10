e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWatch: Chinese Tesla buyers protest after missing out on price cuts

Watch: Chinese Tesla buyers protest after missing out on price cuts

Buyers who are protesting will not be getting any compensation from the firm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Reddit
Follow us on

Its natural to be upset if you miss out on a discount, but Tesla customers in China took to the streets to express their frustration. Elon Musk's E-car firm recently announced price cuts in China to scale up its sales in the major market, but a lot of people had bought a car just before that. Now those customers, clearly feeling left out, are demanding a rebate and perks because they were deprived of the discounts.

Read Also
Tesla fined $2.2 mn for false advertising on EV range in cold weather
article-image

Smart purchase turns out to be hasty move

The car owners protesting outside Tesla's factories and showrooms, actually bought their vehicles before the end of 2022. They were trying to save money by benefiting from EV subsidies that the government was only offering till last year. But now these consumers feel that they ended up overpaying, after learning that Teslas got cheaper in the new year.

Read Also
On camera: Elon Musk's Tesla runs out of control in China, disturbing video goes viral
article-image

Tesla won't entertain demands

Tesla isn't complaining since the price cut has driven up its demand and Chinese consumers are willing to wait a week more for getting deliveries of their electric sedans. At the same time, the buyers who are protesting will not be getting any compensation from the firm, which has even registered an uptick in stock prices, thanks to the price cuts.

But despite more bookings, analysts are saying more rate reduction will be needed to accelerate EV demand in the Chinese market.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon

India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon

Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth

Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth

Global outflow of gold ETFs falls for 8th straight month in Dec

Global outflow of gold ETFs falls for 8th straight month in Dec

Adani completes acquisition of Israel's biggest port in Haifa

Adani completes acquisition of Israel's biggest port in Haifa

Axis Bank allots 1,68,498 shares as stock options to reward employees

Axis Bank allots 1,68,498 shares as stock options to reward employees