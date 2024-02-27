 Warren Buffett Says His Company Wouldn't Have Been The Same Without This IIT Grad
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWarren Buffett Says His Company Wouldn't Have Been The Same Without This IIT Grad

Warren Buffett Says His Company Wouldn't Have Been The Same Without This IIT Grad

Talking about Jain — who heads the company’s insurance operations — Buffett said “that our position would not be what it is if Ajit Jain had not joined Berkshire in 1986.”

www.benzinga.comUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Warren Buffett |

In his latest annual letter to shareholders, investment maestro Warren Buffett heaped praises on long-time Berkshire Hathaway employee Ajit Jain.

Talking about Jain — who heads the company’s insurance operations — Buffett said “that our position would not be what it is if Ajit Jain had not joined Berkshire in 1986.” He added that before that lucky day, he was struggling to build the company’s insurance business.

Buffett also mentioned that Jain’s accomplishments since becoming part of Berkshire Hathaway have been bolstered by a team of immensely skilled insurance executives.

Read Also
'Satya, I Don’t Mean To Be A Pest, But Please Allow People Setting Up A New Windows PC ...': Elon...
article-image

Jain, who hails from Odisha, completed his BTech at IIT Kharagpur before embarking on his career journey. Initially, he worked at IBM in India before pursuing further studies in the US, where he obtained his MBA from Harvard. He joined Berkshire Hathaway in 1986.

Buffett has commended Jain’s contribution to the company several times in the past as well. He had once famously said, “If Charlie (Munger) and I and Ajit are ever in a sinking boat — and you can only save one of us, swim to Ajit.”


(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Exicom Tele-Systems Collects ₹178 Cr From Anchor Investors; Platinum Industries ₹70 Cr

Exicom Tele-Systems Collects ₹178 Cr From Anchor Investors; Platinum Industries ₹70 Cr

Buyers Guide: Zelt Winner Over HSenid in HR and Payroll Software for India and Sri Lanka

Buyers Guide: Zelt Winner Over HSenid in HR and Payroll Software for India and Sri Lanka

Watch Out: OnePlus Showcases Its Watch 2

Watch Out: OnePlus Showcases Its Watch 2

Warren Buffett Says His Company Wouldn't Have Been The Same Without This IIT Grad

Warren Buffett Says His Company Wouldn't Have Been The Same Without This IIT Grad

Calculating the real cost: Using an inflation calculator effectively

Calculating the real cost: Using an inflation calculator effectively