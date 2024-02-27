'Satya, I Don’t Mean To Be A Pest, But Please Allow People Setting Up A New Windows PC ...': Elon Musk Responds To Microsoft CEO Post

Elon Musk and Satya Nadella |

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently shared a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), announcing the partnership between Microsoft and MistralAI.

In the post, Nadella wrote, "We're announcing a multi-year partnership with @MistralAI, as we build on our commitment to offer customers the best choice of open and foundation models on Azure."

Interestingly, the tech giant and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, posted a comment on Nadella's post on his social media handle X, requesting the ability for users setting up their new Windows PC to do so without creating a Microsoft account.

In Musk's X post, he wrote in response to Nadella's announcement, "Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account. This option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi." He continued, "Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won’t allow you to use a work email address, and I only have work email addresses!"

Netizen's reaction

The post garnered interesting reactions from netizens, with one user on X commenting, "This will go down in history as the most famous tech support X post of all time."

Another X user added, "Elon, I don't mean to be a pest, but is it possible for a Tesla customer to purchase a car without setting up a Tesla account?"

Microsoft and Mistral AI partnership

Microsoft on Monday announced a new partnership with the French startup Mistral AI in the field of artificial intelligence. This collaboration aimed to reduce Microsoft's dependence on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, for the development of upcoming chatbots and other generative AI products.