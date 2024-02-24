What Is Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Backed ChatGPT 'Hanooman'? Everything You Need To Know About BharatGPT And The AI Model

What Is Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Backed ChatGPT 'Hanooman'? | Pexels

As technological advancements continue to progress globally, India is also poised to take a significant step forward with the planned launch of its first ChatGPT-style service next month in March.

Backed by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and top engineering schools in the country, the BharatGPT group is set to introduce its AI model customised for the Indian market.

What is ChatGPT 'Hanooman'?

The BharatGPT group generated AI model is expected to be named 'Hanooman.' .' This technolnogical development is a collaborative effort involving eight Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) and the support from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm and the Government of India.

The BharatGPT group, in conjunction with the eight IITs, provided a sneak peek of the AI model during a technological conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 21. The showcased video demonstrated a motorcycle mechanic in southern India interacting with the AI Bot in the Tamil language, a banker engaging with the tool in Hindi language, and a developer in Hyderabad using the tool to write computer code.

In simple words, Hanooman is a series of large language models (LLMs) specially trained to communicate in Indian languages, with the goal of eventually covering all 22 Indian languages. The initial release is set to include the first four models in the Hanooman series, scheduled for launch in March.

How many languages are included in the AI Model?

The AI model is designed to operate in up to 11 Indian local languages. Furthermore, it will prioritize four key sectors such as healthcare, governance, financial services, and education.

What are the other features of the AI model?

According to the Bloomberg report, Ganesh Ramakrishnan, chair of IIT Bombay’s department of computer science and engineering, stated that the AI model ChatGPT 'Hanooman' will also provide speech-to-text capabilities, making it significantly more user-friendly.