 Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Launches 'Krutrim AI' To Rival OpenAI's ChatGPT And Google's Gemini
IANSUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
OLA CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal | X

Ola founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday launched India's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot 'Krutrim AI' to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

The AI chatbot is now rolling out in public beta. "As promised, starting the @Krutrim AI public beta rollout today," Aggarwal posted on X.

"This is a start for us and our first-generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base. Do give us your feedback," he added.

He said the chatbot will help users in more than 10 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English).

"Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation. We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms," Aggarwal stated.

article-image

The launch comes after Krutrim became the country's fastest unicorn and also the first AI unicorn in the country, after it closed its first round of funding. The funding round, led by investors such as Matrix Partners India and others, garnered an investment of $50 million in equity at a valuation of $1 billion.

