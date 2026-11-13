Vodafone Idea Q2 Loss Widens To Rs 5,975 Crore Even As Revenue Rises 6% To Reach Rs 11,884 Crore

Vodafone Idea | File Photo

Mumbai: Vodafone Idea Limited announced its financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 on November 12, 2026.

Financial Performance

The company reported total income of Rs 12,260 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 11,297 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 17,759 crore, higher than Rs 16,862 crore recorded a year ago.

Loss before tax was Rs 5,961 crore, while loss after tax came in at Rs 5,975 crore, impacted by mark-to-market adjustments on treasury assets. Basic and diluted loss per share stood at Rs 0.55 for the quarter.

Subscriber Base And ARPU

Customer ARPU rose to Rs 198 compared to Rs 180 in the same quarter last year, reflecting a growth of 9.7%. The total subscriber base reached 194.4 million at the end of the quarter, up from 193.1 million in the preceding quarter. 4G and 5G subscribers expanded to 131 million, compared to 127.8 million a year earlier.

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Capex And Funding

Capital expenditure for the quarter more than doubled sequentially to Rs 3,946 crore, marking a 104.5% increase. The company secured over Rs 10,500 crore in funding through the first half of fiscal 2027, including warrants and bank facilities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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