Vodafone Idea Appoints Former Ola Electric Executive Manoj Murali As Chief Operating Officer From October 19 | Image: Vodafone Idea (Representative)

New Delhi, Oct 16: Vodafone Idea Ltd has appointed Manoj Murali as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 19, the telecom operator said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The appointment was approved by the company's board based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the filing said.

Murali, 55, has over 25 years of experience in the telecom and mobility sectors, having driven revenue, market share and profitability across large-scale operations in India and Africa.

He has led business turnarounds across sales, marketing, distribution, operations and customer experience, with experience spanning mobile, broadband, direct-to-home (DTH), payments banking, mobile commerce and digital businesses, according to the filing.

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Murali was most recently Chief Business Officer at Ola Electric. He has previously worked with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

He holds an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Poona, according to the filing.

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