 Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged Tax Short Payments & Excess ITC Claims
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged Tax Short Payments & Excess ITC Claims

Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged Tax Short Payments & Excess ITC Claims

Vodafone Idea has got nine orders from various GST offices mostly over alleged short payment of taxes and allegedly availing excess input tax credit (ITC) with the highest penalty levied by the Kolkatta GST office for Rs 33.44 crore along with demand of tax and interest for alleged tax short paid on outward supply, excess ITC availed.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
telecom major Vodafone Idea gets nine GST demands totalling ₹73 crore | Representational Image

Mumbai: The debt ridden telecom major Vodafone Idea has been slapped with GST demand orders of Rs 73 crore comprising tax dues with penalty and interest.

Vodafone Idea has got nine orders from various GST offices mostly over alleged short payment of taxes and allegedly availing excess input tax credit (ITC) with the highest penalty levied by the Kolkatta GST office for Rs 33.44 crore along with demand of tax and interest for alleged tax short paid on outward supply, excess ITC availed.

The Noida GST office ordered Vodafone Idea (VIL) to pay penalty of Rs 26,89,94,489 along with demand and interest as applicable over alleged excess availment of ITC and short tax paid for FY 2019-20 by the telecom company.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Slapped With ₹73 Crore Goods & Service Tax Demand Orders From 9 Different GST...
article-image

The Patna GST office slapped penalty of Rs 10.94 crore along with demand and interest while Chandigarh GST office ordered penalty of Rs 4,211 to VIL, Rs 1.57 crore order from the Andhra Pradesh circle, Rs 9.51 lakh from Odisha, and Rs 50,000 and Rs 36,000 from the Himachal Pradesh GST.

FPJ Shorts
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Receives ₹222.23 Crore Tax Refund For FY 2022-23, Reports 37.8% YoY Net Profit Increase In Q1 2024
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Receives ₹222.23 Crore Tax Refund For FY 2022-23, Reports 37.8% YoY Net Profit Increase In Q1 2024
Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged Tax Short Payments & Excess ITC Claims
Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged Tax Short Payments & Excess ITC Claims
Income Tax Refund Delays Cause IT Department To Top Google Trends, With 99 Lakh Returns Still Pending
Income Tax Refund Delays Cause IT Department To Top Google Trends, With 99 Lakh Returns Still Pending
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Idol Immersion Raises Environmental Concerns Amid BMC’s Efforts
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Idol Immersion Raises Environmental Concerns Amid BMC’s Efforts
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank Promoter Rana Kapoor's Daughter Radha Allowed To Go Abroad By Court

Yes Bank Promoter Rana Kapoor's Daughter Radha Allowed To Go Abroad By Court

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Receives ₹222.23 Crore Tax Refund For FY 2022-23, Reports 37.8%...

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Receives ₹222.23 Crore Tax Refund For FY 2022-23, Reports 37.8%...

Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged...

Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged...

Income Tax Refund Delays Cause IT Department To Top Google Trends, With 99 Lakh Returns Still...

Income Tax Refund Delays Cause IT Department To Top Google Trends, With 99 Lakh Returns Still...

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...