Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged Tax Short Payments & Excess ITC Claims

telecom major Vodafone Idea gets nine GST demands totalling ₹73 crore

Mumbai: The debt ridden telecom major Vodafone Idea has been slapped with GST demand orders of Rs 73 crore comprising tax dues with penalty and interest.

Vodafone Idea has got nine orders from various GST offices mostly over alleged short payment of taxes and allegedly availing excess input tax credit (ITC) with the highest penalty levied by the Kolkatta GST office for Rs 33.44 crore along with demand of tax and interest for alleged tax short paid on outward supply, excess ITC availed.

The Noida GST office ordered Vodafone Idea (VIL) to pay penalty of Rs 26,89,94,489 along with demand and interest as applicable over alleged excess availment of ITC and short tax paid for FY 2019-20 by the telecom company.

The Patna GST office slapped penalty of Rs 10.94 crore along with demand and interest while Chandigarh GST office ordered penalty of Rs 4,211 to VIL, Rs 1.57 crore order from the Andhra Pradesh circle, Rs 9.51 lakh from Odisha, and Rs 50,000 and Rs 36,000 from the Himachal Pradesh GST.