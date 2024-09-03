 Vodafone Idea Slapped With ₹73 Crore Goods & Service Tax Demand Orders From 9 Different GST Offices
The GST office in Kolkata has levied the highest penalty of Rs 33.44 crore on the company along with demand of tax and interest on September 1 for "Alleged Tax short paid on outward supply, excess ITC availed," according to the filing.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
File

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea has been slapped with demand orders from various GST offices to pay over Rs 73 crore comprising tax dues with penalty and interest, a regulatory filing said on Monday.

Nine different GST orders

The company has received nine orders from various GST offices, mostly for alleged short payments of taxes and allegedly availing of excess input tax credit (ITC).

Notice from Noida GST office

The Noida GST office has ordered Vodafone Idea (VIL) to pay a "penalty of Rs 26,89,94,489 along with demand and interest as applicable" on September 1 for alleged "excess availment of ITC and short tax paid for FY 2019-20" by the company.

Notice from patna GST

The Patna GST office has levied a penalty of Rs 10.94 crore along with demand and interest on VIL.

Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 4.64 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 11.62...
article-image

Orders from chandigarh office

The company has received a penal order of Rs 4,211 from the Chandigarh GST office, a Rs 1.57 crore order from the Andhra Pradesh circle, Rs 9.51 lakh from Odisha, Rs 50,000, and Rs 36,000 from Himachal Pradesh office, according to the filing.

Company's reaction to notices

VIL said that it does not agree with the orders and will take appropriate action for the reversal or rectification of the orders. "The company does not agree with the orders and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/the Himachalreversal of the same," the filing said.

