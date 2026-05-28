Vivanta Industries Reports 89% Drop In Q4 FY26 Revenue, Returns To Profit

Vivanta Industries reported a steep decline in standalone revenue for Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Vivanta Industries Limited announced its audited standalone financial results for Q4 FY26.

Total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 stood at Rs 1.6 crore, compared to Rs 15.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This marked a sharp year-on-year decline in revenue.

The company, however, reported a net profit of Rs 0.5 crore during the quarter. In Q4 FY25, it had posted a net loss of Rs 1.4 crore.

The board approved the results on May 28, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, total income declined from Rs 6.7 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 1.6 crore in Q4 FY26. This represented a 76 percent quarter-on-quarter fall.

Vivanta Industries had reported a loss in the previous quarter. The March quarter, however, ended with a profit after tax of Rs 0.5 crore.

Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1.0 crore. This was significantly lower than Rs 25.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 16.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Lower operating expenses helped improve the company’s bottom line during the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

Vivanta Industries operates in trading, construction and infrastructure activities.

The company said it is expanding into electric vehicle charging infrastructure and allied energy solutions as part of its diversification strategy.

According to the filing, this move aligns with its focus on sustainable and high-growth business opportunities.

Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 0.05 on both a basic and diluted basis. This compares with a negative EPS in the same quarter last year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Vivanta Industries reported standalone total income of Rs 41.5 crore, compared with Rs 23.4 crore in FY25.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 1.2 crore for FY26, improving from a net loss of Rs 1.8 crore in the previous financial year.

During the quarter, the board also approved the appointment of an internal auditor and the adoption of the EV charging infrastructure business segment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.