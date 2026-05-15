V.I.P. Industries Q4 Loss Widens To ₹128.8 Crore As Revenue Falls

V.I.P. Industries Limited reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 128.8 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: V.I.P. Industries Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 128.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 32.6 crore in the same quarter last year. The luggage maker’s revenue from operations declined to Rs 436.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 494.2 crore a year ago and Rs 454.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue And Profit Stay Under Pressure

The company’s total income stood at Rs 439.9 crore during the quarter, lower than Rs 498 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 457.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses increased to Rs 569.3 crore from Rs 534.9 crore a year ago, mainly due to higher material costs and other operating expenses.

Loss before tax widened to Rs 128.8 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 32.6 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at a negative Rs 9.07 compared to a negative Rs 1.92 in Q4 FY25.

Exceptional Items And Inventory Costs Impact Results

The company reported exceptional income of Rs 0.53 crore during the quarter related to insurance claim receipts linked to a warehouse fire incident. In the previous quarter, exceptional income stood at Rs 71.2 crore due to sale of non-core assets and insurance claims.

VIP Industries also said it made a consolidated inventory provision of Rs 122.7 crore during FY26, sharply higher than Rs 7.5 crore in FY25. The company additionally recognised expenses linked to GST payments and labour code-related provisions during the year.

Full-Year FY26 Performance Weak

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,858.1 crore from Rs 2,178.4 crore in FY25. The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 338 crore for FY26 compared to a loss of Rs 91.2 crore in the previous financial year.

The company said the board approved the audited annual results on May 15, 2026. It also recommended the appointment of Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants LLP as statutory auditor for a five-year term beginning FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based only on the company’s filed unaudited and audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.