VIT-AP inks Academic & Research MoU with CSIR-IICT

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University and CSIR-IICT was held at IICT, Hyderabad on 10th April 2021. Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP University after signing the MoU with CSIR- IICT, told that this collaboration will help faculty and students to get an opportunity to conduct research in advanced thrust areas in science and technology.

This collaboration can bring forth project proposals in areas of mutual interest of faculty and students can be submitted to various Agencies / Industries for funding. The expertise and technical support that this collaboration brings would lead into conducting Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), National, International Conferences / Seminars / Symposium / Workshops etc. VIT-AP along with IICT, Hyderabad look forward to working on areas that would be beneficial to the academia which in turn would reflect on to the society we live in.