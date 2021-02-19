VIT-AP University announces Merit Scholarships to UG non-engineering courses

Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT announced the GV Merit Scholarship and Tmt. Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship aimed at supporting candidates enrolling in BBA, Law, B. Com, B.Sc. and BA Under Graduate programmes, in addition to the flagship USR activity STARS programme.

Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP expounded that the GV Merit Scholarship is for any board topper across the country. Under this scholarship, the student will get 100% scholarship for all years of the under Graduate programme.

Dr. C.L.V Sivakumar stated the eligibility criteria to avail Tmt. RajeswariAmmal merit scholarship is that candidate must be a district topper from any state across the country. The student is eligible for a 50% scholarship on the Tuition Fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the district topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25% scholarship (making it a 75% scholarship).