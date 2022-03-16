Vista Rooms, luxury villa rental platform, rebrands itself as StayVista

Vista Rooms, luxury villa rental platform, has rebranded itself as StayVista. The brand offers homes in the country and the evolution into a refreshed avatar mirrors the rising standards within the luxury travel and group stay category, it said in a statement. With Indian vacationers becoming more discerning and quality-oriented over the last couple of years, their expectations of service and stay have increased, whether for leisure, work, wellness, or celebratory stays.

The StayVista rebrand aims to cater to this changing market dynamic with a comprehensive upgrade of user experience and brand identity. It has revamped all touchpoints to better manifest the brand spirit, including the website and social media. In addition, it is personalizing stay experiences to guest needs with curated in-room setups, branded toiletries, new staff uniforms, and tailored stay events.

Pre-pandemic, delivering an exceptional guest experience was restricted to providing state- of-the-art amenities. Today, guests do want these but beyond this, they desire ‘holistic experiences’ and full-service hospitality, the statement said. They want to stay off the grid with an option of staying connected, devouring local cuisine but better suited to their palettes - from a seamless booking experience to well-articulated meal set-ups, vacationers are now looking for more all-in-one, fully appointed private getaway options.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:05 PM IST