VIS Global, Uniphore partner to augment AI for APAC’s CX industry

VIS Global, in the enterprise communication and customer experience (CX) management solutions, today announced it has entered into a multi-country strategic partnership with Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation.

Through this partnership, VIS Global will be better positioned to provide Asia Pacific organizations with a comprehensive communication and CX management portfolio that offers end-to-end, customizable solutions complete with Uniphore’s Conversations Automation offerings, it said in an official statement.

As part of the agreement, VIS Global and Uniphore will provide their combined expertise across seven countries including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and India to potentially tap into an existing network of over 50,000 voice interactions per minute, 10,000+ outbound seats, 6000+ Interactive Voice Response (IVR) ports, and 500,000 call recordings per day.

“As a leader in delivering experiences, our mission is to help our clients in enhancing Customer Experience and Employee Engagements” said Arijit Sen, Director at VIS Global. “The partnership with Uniphore would help us leverage the Market leading Conversational AI platform and open up exciting possibilities to deliver business outcomes for our clients.”

“The world of CX is rapidly evolving and the demand for AI, automation and other emerging technologies is growing exponentially. Technology that can introduce improved efficiencies to a $500 billion customer service market will find huge adoption as seen since the onset of COVID-19,” said Gokul Gopalakrishnan, Business Head, Asia at Uniphore. “The partnership with VIS Global is a significant step towards enabling our partner ecosystem to increase profitability and to be competitive in today’s dynamic environment.”

This multi-country strategic partnership will have benefits that will not only impact how enterprises do business in the current global situation, but also in the long-term, added the statement.

The benefits include:

Use of AI to drive measurable, cost effective and sustainable improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty

Automation of activities for customers including bill payments, account balance, loan details, service inquiries, upgrades, and others to deflect calls while improving CX.

Automation of after-call work (ACW) for agents such as inputting of call summaries, call categorization, actions to be taken or scheduled, and other steps to ensure the customer’s history is accurately documented for future interactions. This ensures shorter customer call wait times and reduced average handle time (AHT)

Integration of low-code / no-code technology to ensure faster response times to situational demands. The technology allows non-technical users to achieve what was previously only possible with coding knowledge. It cuts lengthy processes of business leaders translating their needs through layers of an organization. The software fully automates the technical back-end processes making it easier for people across various departments to deliver enhanced CX.

Uniphore launched its Unite partner program in late 2021; VIS Global is a premium integrator to become a member. The program includes essential resources to support the partner lifecycle end–to–end and enables them to leverage Uniphore’s best-of-breed technology to expand their portfolio and profitability.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:28 AM IST