Vinod Texworld’s ₹42.83 Crore IPO To Open On September 9, Issue Price Set At ₹94 Per Share

Vinod Texworld’s ₹42.83 Crore IPO |

Ahmedabad: Vinod Texworld Limited is set to launch its Rs 42.83 crore initial public offering (IPO) on September 9, 2026, with the issue closing on September 11. The textile company has fixed the Vinod Texworld IPO price at Rs 94 per share.

The company plans to list its shares on the NSE Emerge platform.

Vinod Texworld IPO Details

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 45,56,400 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The minimum application lot size has been fixed at 1,200 shares.

Of the total offering, 2,28,000 shares have been reserved for the market maker, leaving 43,28,400 shares for the net public issue.

Novus Capital Advisors is the lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

How Will IPO Proceeds Be Used?

Vinod Texworld plans to spend Rs 6.39 crore on expanding its existing fabric processing and dyeing facility and Rs 7.15 crore on repayment of outstanding borrowings.

Another Rs 20.35 crore will fund working capital requirements, while Rs 5.97 crore has been earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Revenue Rises to Rs 342.64 Crore

The textile manufacturer reported revenue from operations of Rs 342.64 crore in FY26, up from Rs 271.49 crore in FY24.

EBITDA increased to Rs 22.83 crore from Rs 12.30 crore during the same period, while profit after tax nearly doubled to Rs 10.41 crore from Rs 5.49 crore.

Vinod Texworld, incorporated in 2012, manufactures and processes dyed and printed fabrics. Its facility has an installed production capacity of around 22.5 million metres annually.