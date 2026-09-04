Vinod Texworld Fixes IPO Price At ₹94 Per Share, ₹42.83 Crore Issue To Open On September 9 | File Pic

New Delhi, Sep 4: Textile manufacturer Vinod Texworld has fixed the price of its Rs 42.83-crore initial share sale at Rs 94 per share, with the issue set to open for subscription on September 9.

The Ahmedabad-based company said the planned expansion of its existing processing and dyeing plant, along with investments in working capital and reduction of borrowings, is expected to strengthen its operational capabilities and support its growth plans over the coming years.

The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on September 9 and remain open till September 11. The company's shares will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as September 17, 2026, according to a statement.

IPO details and utilisation of funds

The IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 45.56 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of Rs 94 per share.

At the fixed price, the company will raise Rs 42.83 crore from the IPO.

The company will deploy Rs 6.39 crore of the proceeds towards expansion of its existing fabric processing and dyeing plant, while Rs 7.15 crore will be used to repay outstanding borrowings.

Another Rs 20.35 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements, with Rs 5.97 crore proposed to be used for general corporate purposes.

"Through this IPO, we intend to strengthen our existing operations by expanding our fabric processing and dyeing plant, meeting our working capital requirements and reducing our outstanding borrowings," Yash Vinod Mittal, Promoter and Managing Director of Vinod Texworld, said.

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Company performance and operations

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 342.64 crore in FY26, up from Rs 271.49 crore in FY24. During the same period, profit after tax rose to Rs 10.41 crore from Rs 5.49 crore.

It has a presence across Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Incorporated in 2012, Vinod Texworld manufactures, processes and supplies dyed and printed fabrics and trades in textile products. Its portfolio includes cotton, polyester and blended fabrics.

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IPO management

Novus Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

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