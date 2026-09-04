Bajaj Finserv Begins Campus Journey, CM Fadnavis Lays Foundation Stone

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lays the foundation stone for Bajaj Finserv’s new campus. |

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone for the Bajaj Finserv campus and unveiled a commemorative plaque at a ceremony attended by public representatives, company leaders and other dignitaries.

🔸Laying the foundation stone and unveiling the commemorative plaque of the Bajaj Finserv campus at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Bajaj Finserv Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj and other dignitaries were… pic.twitter.com/XyQVI62qgr — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 4, 2026

The event marked the beginning of the campus project and brought together representatives of the Maharashtra government, Pune’s civic administration and Bajaj Finserv.

Senior Leaders Attend Ceremony

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar attended the foundation-stone ceremony alongside Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure.

Bajaj Finserv Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj was present, joined by other dignitaries and officials. Their participation underlined the significance attached to the upcoming campus and the company’s presence in the region.

During the ceremony, Fadnavis laid the foundation stone before unveiling the commemorative plaque. The plaque formally records the occasion and the leaders associated with the launch of the project.

A New Chapter For Bajaj Finserv

The campus represents a new chapter in Bajaj Finserv’s institutional journey. The foundation-stone ceremony is the first formal milestone in the development of the facility.

The campus is expected to provide a dedicated space supporting the company’s operations, workforce and future requirements. It also reflects the expansion of organised financial-services infrastructure in Pune and Maharashtra.

The presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Mayor highlighted coordination between the state leadership, local civic authorities and the corporate sector.

Ceremony Marks Project Launch

The unveiling of the plaque completed the ceremonial launch and created a permanent record of the foundation event.

Further details regarding the campus, including its planned size, investment, construction schedule, facilities and expected completion date, were not provided in the information released about the ceremony.

The event nevertheless marked an important step for Bajaj Finserv as the company begins work on its new campus with the participation of Maharashtra’s senior leadership and Pune’s civic administration.