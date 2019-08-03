Shiv Sena-BJP will face problems in seat-sharing in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadanavis

Vidadrbha (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis on Friday indicated to a possible rift which may arise between Shiv Sena and BJP over seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"There will necessarily be some problems in seat-sharing between BJP and Shiv Sena because in some areas most of the seats are with us while in another area, they have the majority of seats," he said while addressing a press conference here. However, Fadanvis exuded confidence that the leaders of both parties will work out on the issue and find an amicable solution. "Since we want to contest the elections in an alliance, we will get some things and some won't. So we do not bother much about it," he said.

The Chief Minister's statement came amid rising concerns in the alliance following a number of leaders from Congress and NCP joining the parties. Political experts believe that the inflow the new leaders will create problems in ticket distribution and sharing of Assembly seats between the BJP and Shiv Sena. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sandeep Naik, Vaibhav Madhukarrao Pichad and Chitra Wagh are among the prominent leaders who have recently switched the boat.

Fadanvis further said that there were so many leaders from the Opposition parties who want to join the BJP, but maintained that they would take only a "few". He said: "There is no dearth of able leaders in our party. Everyone in Congress and NCP wants to switch over to our party but we will take only a few of them who have a vote base and are disciplined." The Chief Minister is on the Mahajanadesh Yatra ahead of the Assembly elections which is slated to be held by year-end.