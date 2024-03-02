 Video: Mukesh Ambani Breaks Down After Son Anant Mentions About His Health Issues, Parents' Support At Pre-Wedding Ceremony
In his speech, Anant Ambani expressed gratitude towards family, friends, and guests who convened in Jamnagar to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, experienced a deeply emotional moment during the pre-wedding ceremony of his youngest son, Anant Ambani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. As Anant openly spoke about his health issues, Mukesh Ambani was moved, reflecting a heartfelt instance amidst the joyous pre-wedding event.

article-image

Over 1,000 guests, including some of the wealthiest individuals globally, are present for the primary three-day event. Other notable attendees include Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and prominent Bollywood figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

