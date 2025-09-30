VerSe Innovation Posts 88% Revenue Surge, Targets H2 FY26 Profitability; AI Monetisation, Subscriptions & Acquisitions Fuel Growth Strategy

Strong Revenue Growth in FY25. |

VerSe Innovation, the company behind Dailyhunt and Josh, ended FY25 on a strong note. It recorded a massive 88 percent increase in revenue from operations, jumping from Rs 1,029 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,930 crore in FY25. Including other sources, total revenue rose by 64 percent to Rs 2,071 crore. Even without the impact of its recent acquisitions, VerSe still saw a 33 percent rise in core operational revenue, proving the strength of its original business.

Cost Controls and Efficiency Gains

The company made good progress on the cost front too. Its EBITDA loss reduced by 20 percent, improving from Rs 920 crore in FY24 to Rs 738 crore in FY25. Its EBITDA margin also improved from a negative 89 percent to a less negative 38 percent, showing movement toward sustainability.

Operationally, the company became more efficient. The cost of services dropped from 112 percent of revenue in FY24 to 77 percent in FY25. If you remove server and software costs, the efficiency looks even better, improving from 83 percent to 56 percent. Other operating expenses also fell as a percentage of revenue—from 77 percent to 61 percent.

Profitability in Sight for FY26

VerSe has now set its sights on achieving profitability in the second half of FY26. This turnaround is powered by a mix of technology, better financial control, and new revenue streams. The company says this goal is possible because of its disciplined efforts across products, automation, and expanding monetization.

Key Drivers for Future Growth

One of the biggest growth tools for VerSe is NexVerse.ai, its programmatic advertising engine, which uses AI to offer better returns for advertisers. It also gives deep data insights, making ads more effective.

VerSe is expanding its subscription business through Dailyhunt Premium, in partnership with Magzter. This is helping the company tap into paying users and offer more premium content.

Community engagement is also a focus. The company introduced Josh Audio Calling, allowing fans to talk directly with creators. VerSe Collab, a platform for managing influencer campaigns, helps brands connect with creators at scale.

Its recent acquisitions—Magzter and ValueLeaf—are helping VerSe grow in new areas like premium content and B2B engagement. The company plans to continue acquiring other firms to deepen its presence in both consumer and enterprise spaces.

Aiming to Lead India’s Digital Growth

With solid financial backing, AI-first strategy, and a strong user base of 350 million, VerSe Innovation is now aiming to lead India’s next phase of digital growth. Its commitment to local-language content and deep-tech innovation positions it well for long-term success in India and global markets.