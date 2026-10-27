Veefin Solutions Q2 Momentum Continues With 60.7% PAT Jump, Expands AI Capabilities And Pipeline To ₹920 Crore

Veefin Solutions |

Mumbai: Veefin Solutions Limited announced on 27 October 2026 that its consolidated PAT reached ₹24.85 crore for H1 FY27, up from ₹10.97 crore in H1 FY26. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹238.82 crore, compared to ₹110.44 crore in the previous fiscal year's first half.

EBITDA and Margins Grow

Consolidated EBITDA for H1 FY27 surged by 159.5% to ₹60.81 crore, from ₹23.44 crore in H1 FY26. The EBITDA margin improved to 25.5% from 21.2% year-on-year, a gain of 424 basis points.

Standalone Performance

For its standalone business, Veefin Solutions reported an 83.6% rise in revenue to ₹49.19 crore. Standalone PAT increased by 79.4% to ₹13.97 crore.

Opportunity Pipeline

The company reported an open opportunity pipeline of ₹920 crore. According to Veefin Solutions, 65% of this pipeline's value comes from opportunities outside Supply Chain Finance.

Recurring Revenue and AI OS

Recurring revenue accounted for 82.1% of H1 FY27 standalone revenue. Veefin Solutions is advancing its AI Operating System (AI OS) with over 1,000 skills developed, and AI OS-powered implementation, support, and testing are being used internally.

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Management Statement

Gautam Udani, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, said that the company delivered a strong first half with growth in revenue accompanied by a significant increase in profit. Udani added that their flexible offerings allow them to serve banks, corporates, and technology companies effectively.

Q2 Momentum

For the second quarter of FY27, consolidated revenue reached ₹124.66 crore, a sequential increase of 9.2%. Total PAT for Q2 FY27 rose by 60.7% quarter-on-quarter to ₹15.32 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.