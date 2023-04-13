Vedanta to raise NCDs worth Rs 2,100 cr | File

Vedanta Limited's Committee of Directors on Thursday approved for raising on a private placement basis 21,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 10,00,000 each aggregates to Rs 2,100 crores.

The company said that the details like interest rate, special rights, tenure and more will be listed in the offer letter and the definitive documents.

Vedanta, according to reports, will be getting $2 billion from a US-based hedge fund amid debt concerns.

Vedanta shares

The shares of Vedanta Limited on Thursday at 1:54 were at Rs 275.60, down by 0.036 per cent.