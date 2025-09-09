 World Bank Group's Arm, International Finance Corporation, Commits ₹498 Crore To Transform Sanitation Infrastructure In Visakhapatnam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWorld Bank Group's Arm, International Finance Corporation, Commits ₹498 Crore To Transform Sanitation Infrastructure In Visakhapatnam

World Bank Group's Arm, International Finance Corporation, Commits ₹498 Crore To Transform Sanitation Infrastructure In Visakhapatnam

A formal agreement was signed on Monday at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), marking a path-breaking development in India's municipal finance landscape.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: In a first-ever municipal funding, the International Finance Corporation, a World Bank Group arm, has announced a commitment of up to USD 60 million (about Rs 498 crore) in rupee-denominated non-convertible debentures of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to transform sanitation infrastructure.

To this effect, a formal agreement was signed on Monday at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), marking a path-breaking development in India's municipal finance landscape.

Read Also
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities...
article-image

This is the first-ever direct municipal financing by IFC in India, and also the first instance of a development finance institution extending investment to an Indian city without a sovereign guarantee, a joint statement said.
The development signals a new era of municipal creditworthiness, showcasing how financially disciplined and progressive urban local bodies (ULBs) can attract global capital for critical infrastructure projects, it added.

The investment is directed towards the Madhurawada Sewerage System Project, which aims at transforming sanitation infrastructure in one of Visakhapatnam's most rapidly urbanising regions, it said. Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department S Suresh Kumar said, "Our vision is to create a city that is not only cleaner and healthier but also sets a precedent for other cities aspiring to modernise with global standards of financing and governance".

FPJ Shorts
SEBI V/S Jane Street: Three-Member Bench Of The Securities Appellate Tribunal Set To Begin Hearing
SEBI V/S Jane Street: Three-Member Bench Of The Securities Appellate Tribunal Set To Begin Hearing
Himachal Pradesh Declared Fully Literate State, Achieves 99.30% Literacy Rate
Himachal Pradesh Declared Fully Literate State, Achieves 99.30% Literacy Rate
'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Dragging Tanya Mittal's Mother Into Fight
'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Dragging Tanya Mittal's Mother Into Fight
Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During First Year Of Operations
Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During First Year Of Operations
Read Also
Sensex Climbs 355 Points At 81,142, Nifty 99, Tech Mahindra, TCS & Bajaj Finserv Lead The Rally
article-image

Announcing the landmark collaboration, IFC managing director Makhtar Diop said, "Our partnership with Visakhapatnam shows how municipalities can mobilise private capital to deliver essential services affordably and sustainably, from wastewater and sanitation to transport and solid waste management, without sovereign guarantees.

This first-of-its-kind municipal financing will help protect the city's coastline, create jobs, and set a new benchmark for resilient, low-carbon growth, he said, adding that it is a testament to the World Bank Group's commitment to help cities leverage limited public funds to attract global private investment.

What India is pioneering today can inspire cities everywhere to build cleaner, more resilient, and future-ready urban spaces, he added.
The entire project cost is Rs 553 crore. Of this, the central government contribution would be Rs 45.64 crore through Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and GVMC would contribute Rs 9.36 crore from its internal accruals, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI V/S Jane Street: Three-Member Bench Of The Securities Appellate Tribunal Set To Begin Hearing

SEBI V/S Jane Street: Three-Member Bench Of The Securities Appellate Tribunal Set To Begin Hearing

Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During...

Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During...

India’s Stock Market Stays Strong Despite US Tariffs, Know - How The Middle Class Is Powering...

India’s Stock Market Stays Strong Despite US Tariffs, Know - How The Middle Class Is Powering...

World Bank Group's Arm, International Finance Corporation, Commits ₹498 Crore To Transform...

World Bank Group's Arm, International Finance Corporation, Commits ₹498 Crore To Transform...

Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Electric Vehicle Policy, Providing Road Tax & Registration Fee Exemption

Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Electric Vehicle Policy, Providing Road Tax & Registration Fee Exemption