Vedanta Sets Up Financial Arm At The International Services Centre In Gujarat's GIFT City To Strengthen Capital Market Operation

File Image |

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm at the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat's GIFT City to strengthen its treasury and capital market operations.In a regulatory filing, the company said the move is part of its broader objective to achieve financial excellence, capital efficiency, and optimise liquidity management and cost of funding.

Press Release |

"The proposed subsidiary will act as a financial conduit for treasury and capital market activities, enabling Vedanta to unlock efficiencies and strengthen its financial architecture in a globally competitive environment," the filing said.The newly incorporated subsidiary, Vedanta Finance IFSC Ltd, has a subscribed capital of Rs 2 crore.

Vedanta joins several Indian corporates, both public and private, that have established financial units at GIFT City to leverage regulatory benefits and access global financial markets. Public sector firms such as NMDC Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd, along with private players like Aditya Birla Group, have also set up subsidiaries at the IFSC.The move aligns with the government's vision to position GIFT City in Gandhinagar as a premier international financial hub offering favourable tax policies, simplified regulations, and direct engagement with global investors.

According to the latest annual report of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), around 864 entities across 35 business segments have been authorised, registered, or licensed at GIFT IFSC. The centre facilitated capital inflows of nearly USD 50 billion into India through the banking and fund industry, including USD 20 billion in FY 2024-25.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.